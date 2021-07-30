Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,355. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

