Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

