Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

