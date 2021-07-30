Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $503,709.17 and $2,397.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

