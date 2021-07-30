Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Cap Tops $6.01 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $180,351.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

