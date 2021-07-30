Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Buys 108,056 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 241,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $18,142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.