Insider Buying: BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BiomX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHGE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BiomX in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.