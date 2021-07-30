Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Purchases 838 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

