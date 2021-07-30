Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $119.92. 850,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

