Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells 5,230 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.34. 910,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.