Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells 5,230 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.34. 910,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

