Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,938. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.