Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $43.48. 17,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,616. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

