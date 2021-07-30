Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,392. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.68.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.