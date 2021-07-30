Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells 47,932 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $121.33. 1,181,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,272. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

