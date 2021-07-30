Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCYC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 66,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

