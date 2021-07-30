Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 133,782 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $4,881,107.15.

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,888. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.85.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

