Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells 5,989 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BAH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. 1,310,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,144. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

