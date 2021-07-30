Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan R. Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 660,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

