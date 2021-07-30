Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alan R. Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.
NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 660,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.
CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
