Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 53,350 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

