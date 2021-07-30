Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

THRM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.93. 322,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

