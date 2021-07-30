Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MCD stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 150,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

