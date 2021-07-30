Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

MRNA stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.60. 11,299,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,205,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

