Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,541,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $370,763.64.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

OSH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 896,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,571. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

