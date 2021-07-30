Insider Selling: Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Sells 28,384 Shares of Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 467,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $9,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 178.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 252,203 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

