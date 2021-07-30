Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells 359,177 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.43. 5,646,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,624. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

