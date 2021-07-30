Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Sells 22,749 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.03. 1,211,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,071. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $213.42 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

