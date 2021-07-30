Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $11,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,473.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 56,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,840. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

