Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

