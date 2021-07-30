Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) EVP Sells 2,091 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tullier Kelly Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,289. The company has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

