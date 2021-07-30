Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$193.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

IFC traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,951. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.16. The stock has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

