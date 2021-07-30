Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$193.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.
IFC traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,951. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.16. The stock has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
