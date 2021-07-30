Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Integer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$4.030 EPS.

ITGR traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

