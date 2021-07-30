Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 79,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

