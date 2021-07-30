Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Position Reduced by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 5,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTLA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

