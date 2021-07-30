Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.71 and last traded at $142.98. 9,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.