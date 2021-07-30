Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%.
NYSE:ICE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 57,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,749. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
