InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $14,128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $66.98 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.