Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $22.64

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $21.64. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
