Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.08. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.