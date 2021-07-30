International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,073 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.