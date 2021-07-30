International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 725 ($9.47). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 713 ($9.32), with a volume of 181,394 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 732.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £295.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

