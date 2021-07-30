Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Interra Copper stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,238. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

