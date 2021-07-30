Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Interra Copper stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,238. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.
About Interra Copper
