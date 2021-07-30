Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Intersect ENT has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XENT opened at $23.19 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $768.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

