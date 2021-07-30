Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 415.16 ($5.42) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,188.84 ($67.79). 701,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £163.87. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

