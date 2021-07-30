inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

