Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 238.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.09% of Intrepid Potash worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

