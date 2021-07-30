Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 246.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $981.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.