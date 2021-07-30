Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IPU traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 14,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.59. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647.80 ($8.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £210.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59.
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.