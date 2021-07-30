Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IPU traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 14,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.59. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647.80 ($8.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £210.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

