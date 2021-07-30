Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 69,833 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.