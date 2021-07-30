Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 69,833 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

