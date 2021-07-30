Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 30th (AGIO, AHEXY, CTXS, DASTY, ISBC, LCSHF, LFDJF, LUNMF, MDLZ, MSON)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 30th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $14.65 price target on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

