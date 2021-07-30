Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI):

7/26/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerie’s ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress has been impressive as well with other ophthalmology candidates and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. However, while the target market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. Shares have outperformed the company in the year-to-date. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings.”

7/23/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $15.65 price target on by analysts at Raymond James.

7/12/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/9/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,714. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

